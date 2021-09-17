Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,498 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

