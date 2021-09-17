Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock opened at C$13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$849.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.79. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.