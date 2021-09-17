Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Shares Down 2.3%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 54,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 91,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

