Cinzia Burnes Sells 679,223 Shares of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) insider Cinzia Burnes sold 679,223 shares of Helloworld Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56), for a total transaction of A$1,485,460.70 ($1,061,043.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Helloworld Travel Company Profile
