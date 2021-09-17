Cinzia Burnes Sells 679,223 Shares of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) insider Cinzia Burnes sold 679,223 shares of Helloworld Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56), for a total transaction of A$1,485,460.70 ($1,061,043.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

Helloworld Travel Company Profile

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld TravelÂ-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Travel Associate, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.