Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 14,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

