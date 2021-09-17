Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $88.18

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.18, but opened at $85.61. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 2,496 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
