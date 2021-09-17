Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $88.18

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.18, but opened at $85.61. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 2,496 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

