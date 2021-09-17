CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Short Interest Up 218.7% in August

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the August 15th total of 621,200 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

CCAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,095. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 105,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

