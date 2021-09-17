Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Albemarle worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

NYSE:ALB opened at $231.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

