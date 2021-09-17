Citigroup Inc. Has $30.31 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

