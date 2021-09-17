Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

