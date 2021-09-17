Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of Citigroup worth $342,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 88.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 14.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Citigroup by 177.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 54.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

