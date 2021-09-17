Citigroup Inc. Sells 44,198 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,198 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

