Citigroup Initiates Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE EVGO opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

