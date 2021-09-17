Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Increases Dividend to $1.88 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.88 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88.

Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.