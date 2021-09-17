Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,678 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

