CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKX opened at $11.26 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

