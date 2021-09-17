Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce $917.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.70 million to $945.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

