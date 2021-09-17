ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 12,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,495. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

