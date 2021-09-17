ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 12,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,495. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
