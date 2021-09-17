Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.50 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,808. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

