Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $227,990.32 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 3,233,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 558.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 652.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 1,276.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.