Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudera worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 841,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,348. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.95 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

