CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Up 373.1% in August

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 373.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

