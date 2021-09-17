CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Up 373.1% in August

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 373.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
