Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.76. 1,900,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,978. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 241.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,356,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $14,438,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

