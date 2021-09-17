Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 116,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 12,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

