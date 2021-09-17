Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 10,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 965,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

