Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $555.27

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.27 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 2,257 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 595.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.15 million and a PE ratio of 43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

