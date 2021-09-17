Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$167.81 and last traded at C$166.83. 205,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 51,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$161.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -0.81%.

About Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

