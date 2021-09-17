Colliers Securities Comments on AstroNova, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AstroNova in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

