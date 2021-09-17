Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica comprises approximately 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

