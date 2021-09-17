Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.93. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

