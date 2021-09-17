Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNAF remained flat at $$20.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

