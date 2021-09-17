Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CODI stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

