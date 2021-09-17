CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $117,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

CNMD stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

