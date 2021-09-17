ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,133 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,260,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.