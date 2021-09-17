Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Altex Industries and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 1 3 4 0 2.38

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 48.60 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.69 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -17.25

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22% Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61%

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

