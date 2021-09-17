Contrasting Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.16 $1.59 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.73 $712.70 million $5.04 40.17

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Park City Group and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $206.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68% Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88%

Risk & Volatility

Park City Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Park City Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

