Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Copa posted earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE CPA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 215,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after buying an additional 946,427 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,560,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $30,700,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.