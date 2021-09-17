Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking dire hits from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limited operations stemming from weak demand and travel restrictions, the carrier incurred losses in each of the preceding five quarters. Tepid air-travel demand is denting passenger revenues. To align its network to the low demand, the carrier is reducing capacity, which in turn is pushing up unit costs. Higher fuel costs are also a concern. Shares of the company have declined in the past six months, primarily due to COVID-induced travel woes. However, substantial reduction in operating costs is partly offsetting the pandemic-led revenue declines. Further, with reduced infection rates in some parts of the world and the resultant relaxation in travel restrictions, we are optimistic about the gradual increase in the airline’s operations.”

Get Copa alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Copa has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.