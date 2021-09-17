Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ (NASDAQ:CRZNU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZNU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at $15,174,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,415,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth $6,578,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the period.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

