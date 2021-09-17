Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.42. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1,914 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 125,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 104,811.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.