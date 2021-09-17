Cormark Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for New Gold (TSE:NGD)

Cormark reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$993.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.