Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $139.00.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195,218 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,352.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 135,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.