Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOR opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $403.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

