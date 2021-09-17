Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KOR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

