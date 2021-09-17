Corvus Gold’s (KOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.
Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
