Corvus Gold’s (KOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.