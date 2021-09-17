Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $459.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

