Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $105.26 million and $4.84 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $170.78 or 0.00359499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00134136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

