Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

