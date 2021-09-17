Credit Suisse Group Increases Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $14.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.64 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

