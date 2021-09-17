Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in August

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,144. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

